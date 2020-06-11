Lillian Rece

GRAND JUNCTION, Colorado — Lillian Mae (Myers) Rece, 91, Grand Junction, Colorado (formerly of Vinton) passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020.

Lillian was born in London, West Virginia July 14, 1928 to the late Stacey Belmont Myers and Anna (Jones) Myers before the family moved to Vinton around 1939. The youngest of six children, she married William M. Rece February 3, 1944. The couple lived most of their lives in Vinton before relocating to Lewisburg, Kentucky in 1999. They later moved to Grand Junction to be with their daughter in 2009.

Lillian worked at the Sylvania Plant, Point Pleasant, West Virginia in 1956 and was employed in the 1960's by Pennyfair Supermarket and Bob Evans Restaurant, both in Gallipolis. She then worked for the State of Ohio at Gallipolis Development Center, Gallipolis.

She was very active in her churches where she and her family attended the Vinton Methodist Church and Fellowship Chapel, both in Vinton. She served many years as a Youth Pastor and Assistant Pastor. Lillian became a licensed Minister through Deliverance Tabernacle of Praise, Inc. in Tennessee.

Lillian is survived by her daughter, Sonjia Renae (George R.) Farlaino, Grand Junction; grandson, Timothy Craig (Candra) Bickers, Scottsboro, Alabama; great-grandsons: Dustin (Brea) Bickers, Bidwell, and Dylan Bickers and Chase Bickers, both of Scottsboro; great-great-grandsons, William Cain Bickers and Connor Patrick Bickers, both of Bidwell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William, February 8, 2010; son, Phillip Lee who passed from illness in 1955 at the age of ten; two brothers: James Myers and Okey Rae Myers and three sisters: three sisters: Juanita (Myers) Bump, Mildred (Myers) Belt and Uvalda (Myers) Martin.

Lillian lived a full and blessed life with friends and family and was a blessed servant of God.

Due to Covid-19 Pandemic and CDC Recommendations Private Family visitation will be held. Graveside Services will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, June 13, 2020 in the Vinton Memorial Park, Vinton, with Pastor Mark Sarrett officiating. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, is honored to serve the Rece family.

Online condolences and registry available via www.mccoymoore.com