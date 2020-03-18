VINTON — Linda Fern Deel, 74 of Vinton, passed away Wednesday March 18, 2020 in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis.

She was born December 7, 1945 daughter of the late Roy Donald Burger and Mary Fern Rife Burger. She married William Roger Deel and he preceded her in death on December 19, 2009.

Linda retired from the Gallia County Local Schools in 2006 following 35 years of dedicated service. She taught fifth grade at Vinton Elementary School for most her career. She was a member of NEA, OEA, Delta Kappa Gamma, Gallia County Retired Teachers Association and the Vinton Baptist Church.

One of Linda's joys in life was being an educator and helping children learn. However, her biggest love was for her family. She enjoyed beach vacations with her family, shopping and watching her children and grandchildren play and coach sports.

Linda is survived by four grandchildren: Megan (J.W.) Sheets, Vinton, Jordan Deel, Vinton, Maddie Deel, Thurman and Zak Deel, Gallipolis. Also surviving are two sisters, Carol (Ray) Kemper, Mt. Sterling, and Patricia Stout, Bidwell, one brother Kris (Amy) Burger, Bidwell, daughter-in-law, Tracy Lewis Deel, Thurman, brothers-in-law, Jerry (Linda) Deel, Vinton and Fred (Mary) Deel, Vinton, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, Linda was preceded in death by her sons Gregg and Todd Deel, sister Joyce Twyman, brother Roger Burger and brothers in law, Ronald Twyman and Patrick Stout.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and by recommendation of CDC guidelines private funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Friday, in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton, with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Funeral services may be viewed via Facebook Live on the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Facebook Page at 1 p.m., Friday.