SYRACUSE — Linda Hubbard, 76, of Syracuse, passed away at Arbor's of Pomeroy on April 2, 2020. She was born December 31, 1943 in Letart Falls, daughter of the late Kenneth and Doris Wilt. Linda and her husband Don owned and operated Hubbard's Greenhouse in Syracuse for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; in-laws Eddie and Alberta Hubbard; brother Larry Wilt and sister Kathy Burke.

She is survived by her husband Don; daughter Donna Peterson of Racine; grandson Jerrod (Claudette) Clay; granddaughters Nevaeh and Amelia, Samantha and Larissa; sister Dottie Jones of Pomeroy; brothers Rick (Jan) Wilt of Orville and Kenny (Kim) Wilt of Pomeroy; brother and sister-in-laws Dale (Lola) Hubbard of Syracuse; and several nieces and nephews.

A private family service will be held at Letart Falls Cemetery under the direction of Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home.

The family would like to thank Arbor's at Pomeroy for the wonderful care given to our loved one.