Linda Prater
ASHVILLE, Ohio — Linda Lee Prater, 80, Ashville, Ohio (formerly of Ewington, Ohio) passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020 surrounded by her loving family in the comfort of her home.

Visitation for family and friends will be conducted 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel, where visitors are asked to follow all social distancing guidelines. Graveside services will be conducted 2 p.m., Friday, July 3, 2020 in the John Wesley Prater Cemetery, Prater Fork Road, Hueysville, Kentucky under the direction of The Hall Brothers Funeral Home, Martin, Kentucky.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Inc
208 Main Street
Vinton, OH 45686
(330) 262-7771
