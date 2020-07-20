Linda Pullins

1/
POMEROY — Linda Sue (Frick) Pullins of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on July 20, 2020, after a brave battle with cancer. Linda was born and raised on her family farm in Browntown. Although she was a small town girl, she traveled extensively over the USA. This was a reward for her hard work in helping her husband G. W. "Bill" Pullins establish a successful construction company.

Linda was an excellent piano player, seamstress, cake decorator and cook. She volunteered for Cub Scouts, PTA, and as a Sunday School instructor. More so she was the best mother, grandmother and great grandmother anyone could ask for.

Linda is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, G.W. "Bill" Pullins; sons, Rodney Pullins, Steven (Roberta) Pullins and Kevin (Angie) Pullins; special granddaughters, Stephanie Pullins and Stacy Pullins (who helped care for her); additional granddaughters, Sarah Coffman, Chelsey Pullins and Emily Pullins. She also had 12 great grandchildren of which was a special great grandson, Dustin Vance. She is also survived by her sisters, Jerri (Charles) Ball, Paula (Carl) Hall, and a brother Robert "Ed" (Sue) Frick.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, John Paul Frick and Ruby (Curtis) Frick; brother, Bill Brown; and beloved daughter, Lori Ann Pullins, whom she grieved over since 2009 and is rejoicing with her in heaven.

Services will be held at the convenience of the family privately.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 20 to Jul. 21, 2020.
