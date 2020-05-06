Linda Smith
BIDWELL — Linda Dawn Smith, 61, Bidwell, passed away Sunday, May 3, 2020 in the Ohio State University James Cancer Center, Columbus. She was born December 28, 1958 in Gallipolis to Gerald H. and Promolia (Stroud) Smith, Bidwell. Linda attended Providence Baptist Church, Bidwell. In addition to her parents, she is survived by her children: Promolia "Maria" Robinson, Bidwell and Mikhail Dominique Robinson, Hilliard; sisters and brothers: Debra Smith, Bidwell, Ralph Smith, Oak Hill, Sandra Riedel, Columbus and Jeff Smith, Bidwell, and companion, Charles "Bud" Martin, Oak Hill. Linda was preceded in death by her infant daughter, Alexis Dawn Robinson. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and recommendation of the CDC Guidelines, there will be no visitation. Graveside services will be held noon, Saturday, May 9, 2020 in the Providence Cemetery, Bidwell, with Pastor Christian Scott officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis. Online registry is available via www.mccoymoore.com

Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
