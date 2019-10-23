CHESHIRE — Lionel Luther Gilmore, age 78 of Cheshire, died Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center.

Born May 17, 1941 in Cheshire, he was the son of the late Millard "Doc" and Louise Gilmore. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his father-in-law, Richard Fink, and sisters, Pat Rickman and Reva Trent.

Lionel is survived by his wife of 58 years, Judith, and by his sons, Bruce (Cathy) Gilmore, Mark (Jodi) Gilmore, Rich Gilmore, Rob (Michelle) Gilmore, and Jarrod (Brittani) Gilmore. He is also survived by his grandchildren whom he loved dearly, Carissa (Jake) Pessia, Derrick (Allyssa) Gilmore, and Jacob, Cady, Ashley, Carly, Colton, Brayden and Finlee Gilmore, Malerie (Micah) Cardwell, Kayla (Jim) Gilmore, Lacy (Ashley) Jackson, and Kyndra Williams. In addition, Lionel has one grandson due in December and several great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Ruth Fink, and sister-in-law, Angie (Don) Harden.

Lionel retired from the AEP Gavin Plant where he worked in the coal yard for many years. He enjoyed watching his children and grandchildren play sports and show animals at the fair.

The funeral service for Lionel will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Steve Little officiating. Burial will follow in Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Friday, October 25, 2019 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Cheshire Baptist Church Food Pantry or any local food pantry of your choice.

