GALLIPOLIS — Lisa Beck, 51, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died at 1 a.m. on Monday, April 13, 2020 at her residence.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the recommendations from the CDC guidelines, private family graveside services will be held on Friday April 17, 2020 in the Mound Hill Cemetery and interment will follow. Cremeens-King Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.