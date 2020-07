BIDWELL — Lisa Marie Klein, 34, of Bidwell, Ohio, died Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Ohio State University Hospital in Columbus, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, July 24, 2020, at Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy, Ohio. Burial will follow in the Meigs County Memory Gardens. Visitation will be held at the funeral home Friday, from 9 a.m. until time of service.