GALLIPOLIS — Lois K. Layne, 84, of Gallipolis passed away on Thursday, September 26, 2019 at Holzer Medical Center.

Born on November 12, 1934 in Gallia County, Lois was the daughter of the late Lawrence Ours and Margaret Halley Bickle. Lois was married to Raymond Layne, who preceded her in death in March 6, 1984. Retired from the Gallipolis Developmental Center, Lois was a homemaker. She was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and a member of the Twin Rivers Congregation.

Lois is survived by her daughters, Debra Miller of Gallipolis and Kimberly (George) Cook of Blanchester; grandchildren, Robert (Terri) Davis of Lexington, Kentucky, Timothy (Melissa) Davis of Bidwell, Jill Raffan of Schenectady, New York, George (Elizabeth) May of Fayetteville, Trevor May of Blanchester, Deadra (Eric) Patton of Hillsboro, Danielle Cook of Blanchester and Desirae Mazurco of Costa Mesa, California; sister, Eileen Halley of Bidwell; and brothers, Roy (Chestene) Bickle of Milton, West Virginia and Allen (Becky) Bickle of Gallipolis.

In addition to her parents and husband, Raymond, Lois was preceded in death by her grandson, Michael May; stepfather, Roy E. Bickle; and brother, Rick Bickle.

A memorial service for Lois will be held at 3 p.m. on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Keith Bartimus officiating. Friends may call prior to the service from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to JW.org or Twin Rivers Congregation for World Wide Work, 538 Bulaville Pike, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631.

