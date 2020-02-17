Lois Payne

Service Information
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV
25550
(304)-675-4384
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
1:00 PM
Wilcoxen Funeral Home - Point Pleasant
2226 Jackson Avenue
Point Pleasant, WV 25550
Obituary
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Lois Jean (Little) Payne, 77, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly of Pomeroy, Ohio, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, in Huntington, W.Va.

A funeral service will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Richard Tanner officiating. Burial will follow at Gravel Hill Cemetery in Cheshire, Ohio. The family will receive friends two hours prior to the funeral service Tuesday at the funeral home.


Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020
