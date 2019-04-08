CHESHIRE — Lonnie L. Drummond, 67, Cheshire, passed away Saturday, April 6, 2019 in Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Lonnie was born July 1, 1951 at Gallipolis, son of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Sexton) Drummond. He was employed by O'Dell True Value Lumber from which he retired following thirty-plus years of services.

Lonnie is survived by his brothers and sisters: William (Kathy) Drummond, Bidwell; Tim (Jeanette) Drummond, Vinton; Roger Drummond, Middleport; Carolyn Ross, Gallipolis; Mabel Copley, Thurman; Suzy Williams, Gallipolis; Lois O'Neal, Jackson; Mary (Dan) Arthur, Centenary; Judy (Chester) Ward, Vinton; and Bonnie (Lee) Taylor, Patriot.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Charlie Drummond.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 in the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel. Burial will follow in Prospect Church Cemetery. Friends and family may call at the funeral home 6-8 p.m., Thursday.

