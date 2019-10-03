GALLIPOLIS — Loren Edward Beaver Sr., 78, of Gallipolis passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at OSU Medical Center in Columbus.

Loren was born on July 19, 1941 in Gallia County to the late Verne "Jimmy" and Zenith Beaver. He retired from Smith Buick as a certified technician after 40 years of service.

Loren is survived by his wife, Shirley Northup Beaver; children, Loren Jr. (Cindy) Beaver, Lori Beaver, Penny (Randy) Brown, Steven (Amy) Beaver, and Nathan (Kristie) Beaver; grandchildren, Kimberly (Matt) Addis, Kasidy (Dustin McCombs) Putney, Michael Putney, Derrick (Megan Haislop) Beaver, Nickole (Cameron Salyers) Beaver, Hayley and Devan Brown, Austin and Brooklyn Beaver, and Kyndall, Brody, and Kamryn Beaver; great grandchildren, Zoey and Oliva Addis and Zayn McCombs; brothers, Ivan (Patricia) Beaver and James (Rosalee) Beaver; sister, Pearl (Peter) Soponyai; many nieces and nephews; and his beloved pet chihuahua, Taco.

The funeral service for Loren will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Jimmy Chapman officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call prior to the funeral from noon to 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

Pallbearers will be Derrick Beaver, Austin Beaver, Michael Putney, Dustin McCombs, Matt Addis, and Ray Reed. Honorary pallbearer will be Brody Beaver.

