RIO GRANDE — Loren E. "Geno" Moore, 83, of Rio Grande, passed away on Monday, September 23, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Chillicothe.

Born May 17, 1936 near Gallipolis and was raised by his mother Marilla Brown Moore Gothard and dad Carl Gothard. He retired from the University of Rio Grande, and he also was a former TEAK fraternity advisor. He was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Bulaville Christian Church, a Master Mason of Hillard Avery Lodge # 493 F.&M, Hillard, and a Scottish Rite 32nd Degree Master Mason of the Valley of Gallipolis.

He is survived by his wife, Betty L. Capehart Moore, whom he married on June 6, 1958 in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, two sons, Carl (Angie) Moore, of Columbus, and Chris (Margarette) Moore, of Enterprise, Alabama, two grandchildren, Tara (Jeremey) Clayton, and Erin Moore, and two great-grandchildren, Killian and Evan.

In addition to his parent he is preceded in death by a brother, Luther Moore.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, September 27, 2019 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis. Pastor Bob Hood will officiate. Interment will follow in the Mound Hill Cemetery with military graveside services conducted by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail Team. Friends may call from 6-9 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home on Thursday. Masonic services will be conducted by Patriot Lodge #496 F & AM at 9 p.m., Thursday, in the funeral home chapel.