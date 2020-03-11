GALLIPOLIS — Loretta Yvonne Beaver, 81, of Gallipolis, died Monday, March 9, 2020, at her residence.

Born June 13, 1938 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Lowell Northup and Ardella Cantrell Northup. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Franklin David Beaver, one sister, Leota Beaver, four brothers, Roy Northup, Hiram Northup, Richard Northup, and Blake Northup, and by one infant sibling.

Loretta was a homemaker and a member of the Gospel Apostolic Church.

Loretta is survived by her son, David (Anita) Beaver of Gallipolis, seven grandchildren, Elizabeth (Jonathan) Elkins, Raymond Robie, Brad (Mary Ann) Beaver, Jessica Robie, Tiffany Nicole Beaver, Alan (Aleah) Robie, and Dustin (Shameka) Beaver, 13 great-grandchildren, one sister, Shirley Beaver, and three brothers, Gerald Northup, Larry Northup, and James Northup. She is also survived by four special friends, Alice Bing, Luella Hazelbaker, Brenda Smith, and Carl Nickels.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020, at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Chapman and Pastor Junior Vance officiating. Burial will follow in the Centenary Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from noon until time of service.

