Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Loretta June Cooper, 78, Point Pleasant, W.Va., died on Monday, May 25, 2020. In keeping with Loretta's wishes, there will be a private graveside service for family at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, with Father Penn presiding. There will be no visitation. Loretta's care and the care of her family have been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store