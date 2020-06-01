HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Louise Reynolds White, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away surrounded by her family on May 31, 2020. She was born on May 2, 1935 in Eno, to Levi and Reva Rupe Reynolds who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were her siblings, Ralph Reynolds, Esther James, Frances Hanna, Florence Erwin, and Helen Ferrell. She is survived by her children Susan (Jack) Welch and Edward (Jill) Bush, stepdaughter Marjorie (Jim) McCullough, grandchildren Amanda Bush, Matthew (Chelsea) Bush, Robyn (Bill) Hartke, and Jackson McCullough, and great-grandchildren Greyson Evans, Bennett and Lucas Bush. Additional survivors include her sister, Lucille Thaxton and several nieces and nephews. Louise was active in Eastern Star with her late husband Dexter H. White. She was also a vital partner in the restaurant business with her late ex-husband, Charles L. Bush. Louise was a gifted seamstress and avid genealogist. She loved to read, work jigsaw puzzles, and watch birds at the birdfeeder outside her window. Her sweet tooth was notorious to all who knew her. Louise's greatest qualities were her grace and kindness. In a 1970 profile of her in the Athens Messenger she stated the following: "I hope each day I live I will make someone happier. It is necessary to be nice to everyone, but more important to be especially nice to those who seem out of sorts. We don't know what problems they may be facing." There will be a graveside service at a later date. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., is assisting the family with arrangements.



