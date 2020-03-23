GALLIPOLIS — Luella Sheets, age 93 of Gallipolis, died Monday morning March 23, 2020 at the Arbors at Gallipolis.

Born January 25, 1927 in Gallia County she was the daughter of the late Emmett "Sport" and Goldie Mooney Waugh. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Kenneth Ferrel Sheets; by two sons, Mark A. Sheets, and Jeffrey Todd Sheets; by a daughter, Sandra Lea Sheets; sister, Janie Neal, and by four brothers, Wilbur Waugh, Otis Waugh, Gerald Loren Waugh and Calvin Ray Waugh.

She is survived by a daughter, Peggy (Mike) Blaine of Gallipolis; two sons, Terry Sheets of Racine and Gregory (Joan) Sheets of Oak Hill; four grandchildren, MT Blaine, Cassie Reed, Kenna Peck and Austin Sheets. Also surviving is sister, Betty (Norman) Parsons of Crown City.

Graveside services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday March 25, 2020 at Mound Hill Cemetery with Pastor Heath Jenkins officiating.

