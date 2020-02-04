GALLIPOLIS — Marcia E. Wenker, 91, of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Overbrook Center in Middleport.

Marcia was born on February 15, 1928 in Mishawaka, Indiana, daughter of the late Arthur Lehr and Flora M. Otterstein. Marcia was a retired nursing aide and had attended Poplar Ridge Church.

Marcia was married to Frederick Henry Wenker, Sr., and he preceded her in death in 1970. She was also preceded in death by a son Frederick Henry Wenker, Jr.

In accordance with Marcia's wishes, there will not be any services. Willis Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.