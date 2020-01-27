GALLIPOLIS — Margaret "Margie" Haskins, 83, of Gallipolis, went home to be with her Lord and her beloved husband Glen of nearly 51 years, on January 26 after a brief illness surrounded by her family at Holzer Medical Center.

Margaret was born on March 20, the sixth of eight children to the late Pearl and Edna DeVault. She graduated from Gallia Academy High School in 1954 and was active in the alumni association. In 1957 she married Glen Haskins who preceded her in death in 2008. Their love was blessed with children Connie (Stuart) Patterson of Marysville and Jay Haskins of Gallipolis, and a stepdaughter, Susan (Tom) Mosley of Leesburg, Florida who all survive.

One of Margaret's favorite pastimes was spending time with her three grandchildren, Brad (Kelsey) Haskins, Brandi (Jake) Kline, JD (Rhonda) Shell, and her six great grandchildren, Dylan Kline, Ethan Kline, Logan Kline, Jake Samson, Eva Shell, and Kane Shell and her beloved cat Teddy. Mrs. Haskins worked in the Admissions office at Holzer Hospital and retired from Hillcrest Urological Clinic (Dr. Mel Simon). She was a member of the Bulaville Christian Church where she served as treasurer of the Christian Care Circle ladies' group. After her retirement, "Margie" enjoyed working in her flower garden and traveling with her family and friends, especially riding with the local Gold Wing Road Riders Association Chapter C-2 of Gallipolis of which she was a charter member. She and Glen were selected as the local Chapter Couple by their friends.

She is survived by two siblings, Nancy Fields of Radcliff, Kentucky and John (Candy) Dray, Kenton; several nieces and nephews, and many special friends to whom she was a confidante and inspiration, all of whom will miss her greatly.

Preceding her in death were Bob Shiftlet (brother), Rosie (Teenie) Lane (sister), Jean Radcliff (sister), Hilda Nibert (sister), Anna Mead (sister), Vicki Haskins (daughter-in-law), Amanda Shell (granddaughter), and her special pet cat, Tiger.

Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Wednesday January 29, 2020 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Bob Hood officiating. Burial will follow at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the funeral home on Wednesday from noon – 2 p.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Bulaville Christian Church, c/o Linda Lear, 607 Colonial Drive, Bidwell, OH 45614.

