Margaret Ann (Bosworth) White, died April 11, 2019.

Margaret was a 1967 graduate of Gallia Academy High School and lifelong Gallia County resident. Margaret and her late husband, Thomas Ray White, raised their son Eric Alan (Christina) White in Gallipolis. Additionally, Margaret is survived by her beloved grandsons, Thomas Alan White of Gallipolis (currently in the Navy stationed in Virginia) and John Richard White of Gallipolis. Margaret is the second daughter of the late Samuel Roberts Bosworth and Margaret Teresa (McHugh) Bosworth. She is also survived by her sisters Dr. Bonnie (William Lawrence) Coe of Utica and Carol (James Calvin) Warren of Gallipolis. Margaret's half-brother, Robert Bosworth and his wife Jerry, preceded her in death. Margaret is deeply loved by her numerous nieces, nephews, neighbors, family and friends.

The family celebrated Margaret's life privately on Monday April 15, 2019. She has been laid to rest next to her husband, Tom, and parents at Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Legion in honor of Margaret and the military service of her father, husband and grandson.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home assisted the family.

