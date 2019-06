POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. — Marguerite (Caltrider) Mace, 97, of Point Pleasant, W.Va. died on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at home.

A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant with Pastor Jarrod Caltrider officiating.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.