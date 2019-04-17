BETHEL — Marilyn L. Thacker was born August 9, 1939 in South Charleston, Ohio to the late Russell and Lucille (Smith) Robe and passed away April 15, 2019 at the age of 79. In addition to her parents, Marilyn was preceded in death by her brother, Karl Robe.

Marilyn is survived by her husband, James W. Thacker, children,Diane (Christopher) Purdum, James (Michelle) Thacker, grandchildren Kayla, Kelsey and Bethany Purdum and Wesley and Carly Thacker and her brother, David Robe.

Marilyn was a homemaker and a resident of Bethel.

Visitation 9:30 a.m., Saturday April 20, 2019 until time of service at 11:30 a.m., Saturday at E.C.Nurre Funeral Home 315 W. Plane St. Bethel, Ohio. Burial Graceland Memorial Gardens Milford, Ohio.

Memorials may be made to the Bethel Baptist Church.