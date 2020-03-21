CHESHIRE — Marjorie A. Moody, 93, of Cheshire, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020 at Overbrook Care Center in Middleport.

Born on June 10, 1926 in Roseville, Marjorie was the daughter of the late Charles M. and Katie Brumage King. Marjorie was married to George Richard Moody, who preceded her in death on February 26, 2003. She was a graduate of Roseville High School, a sales clerk at Cox's Department Store, and a babysitter. Marjorie was a member of River of Life United Methodist Church in Addison; she enjoyed her church, served as church treasurer, and participated in the Emmaus Walk for several years. She was also a 4-H leader.

Marjorie is survived by her daughters, Kathy R. VanDermark of Syracuse, New York and April A. Stinson (Paul Stinson, deceased) of Cheshire; sons, Rick G. (Ann) Moody of Gallipolis and James D. Moody of Cheshire; 16 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and husband, Marjorie was preceded in death by a son, Charles J. Moody; grandson, Shad VanDermark; and 12 siblings.

A private service will be held Monday, March 23, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Fisher officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Pallbearers will be Marjorie's grandsons.

