GALLIPOLIS — Mark A. Cremeans, 61, of Gallipolis, passed away on Monday, August 17, 2020, surrounded by his family after a two-year battle with cancer.

He was born on March 25, 1959 in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late George and Joann Hughes Cremeans. Mark was a graduate of Hannan Trace High School Class of 1977. He was a member of I.B.E.W. Local #71. Mark retired from Thayer Power and Communication in July 2019 due to his illness.

Mark married the love of his life, Cindy, on August 12, 1977; and she survives him, along with his three children, Nathan (Beth) Cremeans, Jeremy (Kelly) Cremeans, and Courtney (Steve) Harder and his grandchildren, Abby, Josie, Bryant, Baylee, Blake, Cole, and Mackenlee due to arrive in February. Also surviving are his brother, sister, sister-in-law, and brother-in-law, Charlie (Regina) Cremeans, Gwen Roach, Callie (David) McCarty, and Pat Cremeans. Mark was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mike Cremeans; and his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Morton and Elma Caldwell.

The funeral service for Mark will be 2 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with J.E. Cremeans officiating; burial will follow in Clay Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday prior to the service from noon until 2 p.m. at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.

Mark had a heart of gold and would do anything for anyone. He loved his family and friends more than anything. He will be deeply missed by so many.

