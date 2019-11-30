ROCKBRIDGE — Mark Jamison Hall, 61, of Rockbridge, passed away Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.

He was born November 18, 1958, in Mason, W.Va. the son of the late Ralph and Rose Mary (Kearns) Hall.

Mark was a United States Army Veteran. He retired from Kokosing Construction Company as a Carpenter and was a member of the Carpenters Local #650, Pomeroy. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and watching Gun Smoke.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Terri (Fox) Hall; daughters Kristen Hall and Tiffany Boggess both of Logan; brothers, Ralph Hall of Middleport, Harry Hall of Letart, W.Va.; sisters, Joyce Wamsley of Hartford, W.Va., Thelma "Diane" Flowers of Letart, Mary Ruth Grimm of Letart, Sharon Spaun of Pomeroy; grandson, who was more like a son, Jamison "J.T." Hall and one granddaughter, Madison Melvan.

Service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Dennis Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in Union Cemetery, Letart, with Military rites provided by the Post #9926, Mason, American Legion Post #140, New Haven and American Legion Post #0039, Pomeroy. Visitation will be from noon until time of service on Wednesday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, has been entrusted with the arrangements.