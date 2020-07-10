1/
Mark Johnson
1960 - 2020
MASON — Mark A. Johnson, 59, of Mason, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at his residence.

He was born Sept. 5, 1960, in Point Pleasant, W.Va., son of Betty Hysell Johnson and the late James E. Johnson. He was a 1978 graduate of Wahama High School, a U.S. Army Veteran and a member of the American Carpenters Union 1159 out of Point Pleasant. Mark enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.

Including his mother, Betty, Mark is survived by a son, Coy and Stacy; daughter, Melissa and Michael; four grandchildren, A.J., Baylee, Cason and William; brother, Bob; three sisters, Carol, Barb and Kay; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James.

At Mark's request, there will be no visitation or funeral services.

You are invited to sign the online guestbook at www.whiteschwarzelfh.com.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jul. 10 to Jul. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
