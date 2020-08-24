1/
Mark Smith
GALLIPOLIS — Mark Allen Smith, 60, of Gallipolis, passed away, at 8 p.m. on Saturday, August 22, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loved one's.

Born January 2, 1960 in Gallipolis he was the son of the late Margaret "Mickey" Hill Smith and Thomas J. Smith, who survives in Gallipolis. He was a mechanic at Tom's Auto Clinic for many years and he attended the Addison Freewill Baptist Church. He loved spending time with his family and friends, fishing, golfing, bowling, watching sports, and attended rock concerts.

In addition to his father he is survived by his son, Jared (Theresa) Smith, of Gallipolis, a granddaughter, Elizabeth Smith, a brother, Matt (Linda) Smith, a sister, Nancy Smith. His wife whom he married on July 5th 2003, in Gallipolis, Florence Tomilson, step-daughters, Chloe and Jamie Heskett, step-daughters, Jadyn and Zola and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins also survive.

In addition to his mother he is preceded by a brother Jay Smith.

A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 28, 2020 at 1 p.m. in the Addison Freewill Baptist Church. Pastor Rick Barcus will officiate. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the Church.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis, is entrusted with the arrangements.



Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Aug. 24 to Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

August 24, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Brenda Heiskell
Friend
