Marlene Hurt
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Marlene's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

POINT PLEASANT — Marlene Roshelle Hurt, 52, Point Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020, in Grant Medical Center, Columbus Ohio.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:30 a.m., Wednesday, June 17, 2020, in the Fairview Cemetery, Bidwell, Ohio. The McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Wetherholt Chapel, Gallipolis, Ohio, is honored to serve the Hurt Family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Gallipolis Daily Tribune from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McCoy-Moore Funeral Home
420 First Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
(740) 446-0852
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved