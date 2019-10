LEON, W.Va. — Marlin Ann Yost, age 69, of Leon, W.Va. died on Tuesday Oct. 22, 2019.

There will be a graveside service for family, church family and friends at 1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019 at Kirkland Memorial Gardens with Rev. Fred Sparks officiating. There will be no visitation.

Marlin's care and the care of the family has been entrusted to Crow-Hussell Funeral Home.