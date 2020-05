Or Copy this URL to Share

VINTON — Marrell Junior Ball, 65 of Vinton, died Wednesday April 29 at his residence. Cremation services are under the direction of the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home, Vinton. Memorial services will be announced at a later date.



