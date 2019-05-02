GALLIPOLIS — Martha R. Cox, 71, of Gallipolis, Ohio, was promoted to her Heavenly Home on April 28, 2019, surrounded by her family after a seven month battle with Uterine Sarcoma.

Martha was born in Chillicothe, May 23, 1947 to the late James Ellis and the late Betty Ellis Queen. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Thomas Cox, whom she married on May 4, 1965. Also surviving are her only child, Rosetta (Brian) Adkins of Gallipolis; two special grandchildren, Katelyn Abrahamson and Brian Adkins both of Gallipolis; a very special great grandson whom she adored, William Abrahamson II; and several siblings, Donna Ellis and Melissa Queen both of Gallipolis, Betsy (Jack) Smith of Jackson, Jimmy (Shirley) Ellis, Eva (Paul) Wolfe, Myree Beaver all of New Richmond, Joe Ellis of Chillicothe and Ray Queen (Kayo) of Indiana, along with several nieces, nephews, and extended family members. She was preceded in death by both of her parents and a brother, Walter Dale Queen.

Martha was an outstanding wife and mother and truly took pride in her title as "Nanny." She enjoyed cooking for others, sitting on her front porch with family, and had an unfailing faith and love for God. She was employed at Electrocraft for over 22 years and loved her job and coworkers. She attended End Time Harvest Church where she rededicated her life to God and developed special friendships along the way.

Martha and the family would like to extend their appreciation for The James Cancer Research Hospital in Columbus, Four Winds Nursing Home in Jackson, Dr. Agnes Simon and staff at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant, West Virginia, and a very special home health nurse, Brittany, who have all gone above and beyond for the care and love of Martha during a difficult time in her life.

Private family services for Martha were held at Willis Funeral Home with Debbie Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The James Cancer Center, 460 West 10th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210 or End Time Harvest Church, 1215 Dixon Run Road, Jackson, Ohio 45640.

