LEON, W.Va. — Marty Allen Rayburn, 53, of Leon, W.Va., died Friday, May 1, 2020, following a short illness. A graveside service will be 11 a.m., Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Keefer Family Farm, Leon, with DJ Casto officiating. Casto Funeral Home, Evans, has been entrusted with the arrangements.



