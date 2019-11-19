BIDWELL — Mary Katherine Davis, age 66 of Bidwell passed away peacefully at home on Sunday November 17, 2019.

Born May 30, 1953 in Gallipolis, she was the daughter of the late Barbara Ellen Merritt Taylor. In addition to her mother, she was preceded by an infant brother, David Allen Taylor and by a son-in-law, Ron Martin.

Mary was a member of Kingdom Ministries, and the Ladies of the Moose. She worked at Federal Mogul for 32 years, finishing her working career at Pillsbury where she spent seven years. She loved music and at one time had a Karaoke business. She also enjoyed cooking, and collecting angels, dolls and beanie babies. She loved her family and friends and always put others first.

Mary is survived by her husband, Ulysses Grant Davis, one daughter, Kristina Martin, one stepson, Ulysses (Rachel) Davis Jr, five grandchildren, Jessica Bush, Kierstin Martin, Trinity Davis, Nevaleah Davis and Amariah Davis, two sisters, Candy Sickles and Melinda (Ron) Davis, and five brothers, John (Rita) Taylor, Donald (Robin) Taylor, Robert (Melinda) Taylor, Ralph (Jodi) Taylor and Tim (Barb) Taylor.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Saturday November 23, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Chester Mowery officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Friends and family may call at the funeral home on Friday from 5-8 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105 or to the ASPCA, PO Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.

An online registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com