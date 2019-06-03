GALLIPOLIS — Mary Lisbeth "Beth" Cherrington, age 97, of Gallipolis, died Saturday June 1, 2019 at her residence.

Born January 19, 1922 in Charleston, West Virginia, she was the daughter of the late James Joseph "JJ" Lovell and Ada Blanche "Dot" Graham Lovell. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her Husband; William P. "Bill" Cherrington; 2 daughters, Suzanne Moulton and Henrietta Evans; by 2 brothers, Robert Graham Lovell and James Joseph Lovell; and by a son-in-law, Thomas S. Moulton.

Beth was a member of the St. Peters Episcopal Church. She had been a member of and served on many various clubs and organizations thru the years including, the Gallipolis City Park Board, the Keep Gallia Beautiful Committee, the Gallipolis Emblem Club, life member of the French Art Colony, and played in several bridge clubs.

Beth is survived by daughter, Lisbeth Cherrington (Krista Dunton); 4 grandchildren, Thomas Moulton Jr., Sarah "Libby" Fitzwater, David (Jenny) Evans, and Billy (Kirsten) Evans; by 6 great grandchildren, Molly Margaret Fitzwater, Abigail Suzanne Fitzwater, Luke Ein Evans, Levi Owen Evans, Elle Marie Evans, and Anna Emilia Evans; and a son-in-law, D. Dean Evans.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m., Thursday June 6, 2019 at the St. Peters Episcopal Church with Rev. A.J. Stack officiating. Burial will follow in the Mound Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Wednesday June 5, 2019 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the St. Peters Episcopal Church 541 Second Avenue Gallipolis, Ohio 45631, in Beth's memory.

