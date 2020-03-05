MIDDLEPORT — Mary Lou Williams, 86, Middleport, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at The Meadows at Delphos, Lima.

She was born in Logan, West Virginia, on July 5, 1933 to the late Sherman and Maggie Bates Gilliam. Mary Lou married Don Williams in Pikeville, Kentucky, on December 18, 1948 and he preceded her in death on March 8, 1995.

Mary Lou is survived by sons, James (Sherry) Williams, and Robert Williams, both of Harrison, Michigan; daughter, Sharon (Gary) Brock, Somerset, Kentucky; grandchildren: Kim, Debbie, Nicky, Freddie, Brenda, Amanda, Jimmy, Terry, Melissa and Jai Jai; 31 great-grandchildren; numerous great-great-grandchildren; and nieces, Lori Booth and Melissa Simpkins, both of West Virginia.

In addition to her parents and husband, Mary Lou was preceded in death by sons, Don Williams, Jr. and Terry Williams; daughters, Janet Kuhn and Connie Miracle; sister, Barbara Liberatore; brother, Bob Gilliam and granddaughter, Pam Miracle.

Funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Rev. Heath Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow at Pendleton-Marcum Cemetery, Vinton. Family and friends may call at the funeral home Sunday from 3-5 p.m. The Williams family want to give a special thank you to Nicky Binkley and her family for their care of her grandmother, Mary Lou.

