HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Mary Joyce Sheils Clark Montgomery, 87, of Huntington, formerly of Crown City, Ohio passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at Heartland of Riverview, South Point.

Private funeral services will be held Sunday, March 29, 2020 at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, with Pastor Kevin McElwain officiating. Burial will be in Culloden Cemetery, Culloden, W.Va.