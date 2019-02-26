GALLIPOLIS — Mary C. Robbins, 80, passed away at her home in Gallipolis, on Monday December 17, 2018.

She was born August 4, 1938 in Culloden, W.Va., to the late Eli and Hattie Vititoe. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by son, Tim Burnheimer; granddaughter, Jillian White, grandson; Michael Burnheimer and by four brothers, Kenneth, Melvin, Robert, and Dale Vititoe.

Mary was a supervisor at Robbins and Meyers for 19 years.

She is survived by her loving Husband; Darwin H. Robbins; one son; Tony Burnheimer; one daughter; Karen Schneider; two step-sons; Darwin Lee Robbins and David Robins; two brothers; Marvin Vititoe and Otis (Tanya) Vititoe; two sisters; Linda (Sam) Jackson and Peggy (Paul) Suttle; one sister-in-law; Linda Vititoe; two brother-in-laws; Ralph Earl (Ina) Robbins and Van Buren Robbins; 10 gandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and by many more loved ones and dear friends.

A graveside service will be 2 p.m., Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Addison Reynolds Cemetery, with Pastor Marvin Vititoe officiating.

Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home is assisting the family. An online guest registry is available at www.waugh-halley-wood.com.