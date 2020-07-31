Mary Robinson

CHESHIRE — Mary M. Darst Robinson, 92, of Cheshire, passed away, on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis. Born Sept. 12, 1927, in Cheshire, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late Bud and Gertie Ward Darst. She was a homemaker and attended the Racine United Methodist Church and the East Letart Untied Methodist Church.

She is survived by her son, John L. Sigman, of Gallipolis; grandsons, John (Amanda) Sigman, Jr., of Gallipolis, and Randy (Melissa) Sigman, of Cheshire. Great-grandchildren, Whitley Sigman, Colton Sigman, Carly Sigman, Taylor Mathie, Megan (Jaela) Clark, Travis Sigman, Erica (Adam) Massie, Courtney Blackburn, Tyler Blackburn, and Brandon Booth, great-great grandchildren, Paige Myers, Owen Myers, Damien Myers, Payton Massie, Wyatt Massie, Clay Massie, Nova Blackburn, and Evelyn Blackburn, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Elmer Sigman; her second husband, Harry Stobart; and third husband, Howard Robinson; five sisters, and two brothers.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Pomeroy. Rev. Rick Towe officiating and interment will follow in the Gravel Hill Cemetery. Friends may call an hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow the Ohio wearing of face masks mandate and practice social distancing.