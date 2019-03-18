WESTERVILLE — MaryAnn Galloway Privett Woolf, of Westerville, age 92, went home to be with the Lord on March 14, 2019.

She was born in Rosenberg, Texas, on Oct. 21, 1926. She worked many jobs in addition to her most important one - being a mother. She retired the first time from The Holzer Clinic in Gallipolis, as a personnel secretary in 1993. In 1994 she decided to work part-time at the Christian Armory Bookstore and Lifeway Christian Stores in Columbus and retired in 2011.

She is survived by her four children: Rebecca (Ronald) Hord, Beverly (William) Phillips, William (Angela) Woolf, Jr., and Robert Woolf; 9 grandchildren; 6 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law; a brother-in-law; plus nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her parents, William Massey Galloway, Jr. and Mary Victoria Slaughter Galloway; her husband, William James Woolf, Sr.; her brother, William Massey Galloway, III; and a granddaughter.

MaryAnn was a member of the Christian Life Fellowship Church, Gahanna. She was a member since 1980 of the Ohio Eastern Star; and was Worthy Matron of two Chapters: Gallipolis Chapter #283 and Corinthian Chapter #393.

Interment will be next to her husband in Eastlawn Cemetery, Columbus. Her family will welcome those who wish to attend a Celebration of her life on March 30, 2019 at 11:30 a.m., hosted by her Christian Life Fellowship Church, 830 Morrison Rd., Gahanna, OH 43230. Messages of condolence maybe left at www.NewcomerColumbus.com