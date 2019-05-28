CROWN CITY — Max W. Haffelt, 78, of Crown City, went to be with the Lord on Monday, May 27, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He was born on April 8, 1941 in Gallia County, son of the late Marable C. and Audra Swain Haffelt. He was a retired educator with the Gallia County Local Schools where he was the director of business.

Max was married to Ann Clarke Haffelt for 55 and a half years and she survives him, along with a son Tim (Jennine) Haffelt of Kissimmee, Florida; two grandchildren Tyler and Jenna Haffelt; two brothers Jerald "Jerry" (Doris) Haffelt and John W. Haffelt both of Gallipolis; nieces and nephews also survive.

The funeral for Max will be 1 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at Willis Funeral Home, with Pastor Nathan Britton and Pastor Jim Lusher officiating. His burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of service on Friday, prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, food, or gifts, the family asks that you consider a donation to a church of your choice.

Please visit www.willisfuneralhome.com to send e-mail condolences.