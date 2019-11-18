AUBURNDALE, Fla. — Max L. Knopp, 72, of Auburndale Florida, and formerly of Racine, died at his Auburndale, Fla., home on Nov. 6, 2019.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Dec., 1, 2019, the Lundy Music Hall, in Auburndale, Florida.

A memorial service will also be held at 2 p.m. on Dec. 15, 2019 in the Bethany United Methodist Church, in Racine with Pastor Dewayne Stuttler officiating. Friends may call from two hours prior to the service at the church.

The Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine is entrusted with the arrangements.