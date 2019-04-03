CROWN CITY — Reverend Melvin Clifford 'Jack' Holley, was called home on Tuesday, April 2, 2019.

He was born August 16, 1924, in Bladen to the late Peter Arnold Holley and Allie Beatrice Lane Holley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife; Alta Holley, two sons; Homer Arnold Holley and Melvin Francis Holley; second wife; Lola Holley; brothers; Bueford Holley, Dale "Hank' Holley, Donald Holley, Basil 'Sambo' Holley; sisters; Doris Jeffers, Leslie Stapleton, and Betty Johannesen; stepdaughter; Brenda Myers; and stepson; David Johnson.

Jack was a man of great faith. He helped to build King Chapel Church and became the first pastor in 1948. He was also Pastor of Centenary United Christian Church for many years. He loved to attend church and still preached whenever he could. He loved reading his Bible and did so daily. Jack had a big family and many friends who loved him. He enjoyed people and always had time to talk to a friend. He was a generous, loving man who would help anyone in need.

Jack served in the United States Army during WWII from 1943-1946, a fact of which he was very proud. He was deployed to the South Pacific. He was awarded a Bronze Star Medal for his service, upon his discharge, Jack returned home to Gallia County, and married his sweetheart, Alta Pearl Moore, whom he kept in touch with through letters while he served his country. They married on April 6, 1946. They had eight children.

Jack was a hard worker and held many jobs throughout his life. Jack was a school bus driver for Gallia County Local Schools for a time. He was employed by the Gallia County Highway Garage as a 'Jack' of all trades, working mostly as a mechanic until his retirement. In 2004, Jack received an Honorary Diploma from South Gallia High School. WSAZ News Channel 3 was there to interview him, and we were all very excited to watch him on TV that evening.

Jack remained sharp-witted until the end. He was the strongest, most independent 94 year-old you could ever imagine. He was even able to preach occasionally, preaching for the last time at King Chapel Church in 2018.

He is survived by six children; Earl (Marjorie) Holley, June (Jerry) Bennett, Pamela Callicoat, Patricia (Huey) Holley, Paul (Denise) Holley, and Mary Holley; 11 grandchildren; Valerie Adams, Greg (Jackie) Callicoat, Amanda (Travis) White, Geneva Holley, Billy White III, Cassandra Holley, Holly (John) Toland, Andrew Cook, Autumn Cook, Allie Cook, and Christopher Holley; 10 great-grandchildren; 2 Brothers; George Holley and Warren Holley; 4 Sisters; Bessie (Harold) Duncan, Janice (Floyd) Stapleton, Naomi (Gene) Brown, and Shirley (Dale) Watson; four step-children; Darrell (Connie) Johnson, Donnie (Vonda) Johnson, Truman (Rosemary) Johnson Jr. and Sharon (Duke) Siders; step-grandchildren, including two special step-granddaughters, Brittany Myers Rodriguez and Whitney Myers; numerous step-great grandchildren; and a multitude of loving nieces and nephews.

Jack loved to eat at Bladen Landing with his family. Many recent Sundays were spent there together. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Saturday, April 6, 2019 at King Chapel Church with Pastor Clyde Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow in the King Chapel Cemetery. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Friday from 6 until 8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be: John Toland, Billy White III, Travis White, Greg Callicoat, Sammy Johnson, and Terry Holley.

Military Funeral Honors will be presented at the cemetery by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail.

In addition to flowers, contributions can be made to any Disabled Veterans Group in Jack's memory.

