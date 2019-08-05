GALLIPOLIS FERRY, W.Va. — Merle Lee Kiggins, 73, of Gallipolis Ferry, W.Va. died on Aug. 3, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va., with his family at his side.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home Point Pleasant, W.Va. with Pastor Tony Stover officiating. Burial will be in the Barton Chapel Cemetery, Apple Grove, W.Va. with the Army National Honor Guard of Charleston, W.Va. and the VFW of Mason, W.Va. conducting graveside rites. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m. at the funeral home.