GALLIPOLIS — Michael Eugene Bright, 64, of Gallipolis, passed away at 4:20 p.m., Thursday, July 18, 2019, at Riverside Methodist hospital in Columbus.

He is the son of the late Worthy and Sadie Bright. In addition to his parents, Michael was preceded in death by his sisters Judy Taylor and Edna Kerwood, brother Wayne Bright, nephew David Kerwood, and grandparents Ralph and Mary Shoemaker.

He is also survived by several sisters, Trudy (Fred) Johnson of Columbus, Connie (James) Tuggle of Pataskala, and Caroline (Larry) Barnette of Gallipolis, a brother-in-law, Tom Taylor, of Bidwell, several nieces and nephews Renee and Ryan Taylor, Tammy Wilson, Patrick Tuggle, Mark and Tracy Tuggle, Kevin and Amy Barnette, and several great nieces and nephews, Lacie and Kaylee Barnette, Jessie Muland, Travis tuggle, Owen Derenberger, and Anthony Wilson, and many family and friends.

Michael enlisted in the United States Marine Corps immediately following graduation from Kyger Creek High School in 1976. He retired from Johnson's Mobile Homes and Kenny's Auto Sales, and worked as a self-employed carpenter.

A graveside service will be held at Addison Reynolds Cemetery on Saturday August 10 at 1 p.m.