GALLIPOLIS — Michael L. Clemons, 68, of Gallipolis, passed away, on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at his residence. Born April 22, 1951 in McArthur, he was the son of the late Harrison and Mary Jane Mitchell Clemons. He was a retired loader operator.

He is survived by his daughter, Michelle (Everett) Leach, of Wellston, a son, Joseph (Nichele Wilson) Clemons, of Wellston, three grandchildren, Christopher Hager, Mykila Hager, and Kelsey Hager. Brothers, Ed (Mary) Clemons, of Wellston, Gary (Barb) Clemons, of Indiana, Steve "Bud" (Joyce) Clemons, of Wellston, and Paul "Ink" Clemons, of Wilkesville, sisters, Carolyn "Sis" Clemons, of Coalton, and Sandy (Bill) Craft, of Wellston, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Michael S. Clemons, and a sister, Wilma Polly.

There will be no calling hours nor funeral services. Cremation services are entrusted to the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Gallipolis.