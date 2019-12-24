GALLIPOLIS — Michael Eugene Warren age 67 of Gallipolis, died Monday evening December 23, 2019 at the Ohio State University Medical Center. Born December 8, 1952 in Gallipolis, he was the son of the late Garland and Gracie Louise Reaves Warren.

Michael was a retired car salesman. He previously worked at GDC and at Holzer Medical Center. He was a United States Army Veteran. He loved spending time with his grandchildren. He also loved the outdoors, and enjoyed football, both the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Cincinnati Bengals. He also was a baseball fan, a sport he coached for several years. Another activity he enjoyed was hunting golf balls up and down farm road.

He is survived by his wife, Faye Warren of Gallipolis, son, Michael Paul (Sonya Fisher) Warren of Gallipolis, three grandchildren, Evan and Wyatt Warren and Tayler Fisher, sisters, Janet (John) Gardner of Gallipolis and Lois June (Mark) Clark of Gallipolis, brother, Gary (Dena) Warren of West Palm Beach, Florida, a half-brother, Jimmy (Sheila) Long of Bentonville, Arkansas, Evan and Wyatt's mother, Brittany Hill of Gallipolis, nieces and nephews, Adam Clark, Ramsey Warren, Brian Long, Eric Long, Zach Priddy, Amanda Runyon, J.R. Ellis, Cody Stewart, Chase Stewart and Charlie Fitchpatrick along with several other nieces and nephews.

Memorial services will be 4 p.m., Saturday December 28, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Military Funeral Honors will be conducted at the funeral home by the #4464 Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

An online guest registry is available at waugh-halley-wood.com