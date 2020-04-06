POINT PLEASANT — Mildred Leona Goff, 97, of Point Pleasant, W.Va., formerly of Winfield, W.Va., died Friday, April 3, 2020, at Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation.
A private graveside service and burial will be 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 7, 2020, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens in Point Pleasant, with Rev. John Franklin officiating. Due to the recommendations and guidelines of this unprecedented restricted time, there will be no public visitation. Services are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.