Mildred Alexander Malcolm, 99, passed Saturday, April 11, 2020, at her residence in Upper Marlboro, MD (formerly, a 60-year resident of Washington, DC).

Mildred Alexander Malcolm was born June 28, 1920, in Gallipolis Ohio. Her identical twin sister Marian Alexander Spencer (civil rights activist), brothers Harry and Vernon Alexander and parents Harry and Rosanna (all deceased) lived in the home of her grandfather, a freed slave from West Virginia, built after moving to Gallipolis. In 1938, Mildred graduated from Gallia Academy High School in Gallipolis where she and her sister (Marian) were co-valedictorians and members of the National Honor Society.

After graduation, she moved to Cincinnati to attend the University of Cincinnati where she earned a Bachelor of Arts. In 1942, she married Richard Edward Malcolm, a Washington, D.C, employee of the Central Intelligence Agency. They were married until his death in 1976. They had three children, Marta Camille Haamid, Richard McClain Malcolm (deceased) and Rodney Alexander Malcolm; grandchildren, David, Daniel, Kimberly, Ricky and Arlene; great grandchildren, Erika, Rachel, Liam, Micah, Elina, Ethan, Eliza, Shanica, Shane, Jordan, Jasmine (deceased) and Brandon.

Mildred Alexander Malcolm worked as a stenographer for the United States Pentagon before teaching in the Washington, DC public school system for almost half a century. She provided administrative services at the Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church and Chevy Chase Baptist Church concurrently into her early nineties.

We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Mildred during her 99 years. She was always the first to offer help. She made certain that every school child who crossed her path was safe, healthy, and happy. She routinely brought meals to the home of sick neighbors. If you feel the urge to spend money, Mildred would not want anyone to spend money on her. Instead, she would be tickled pink if you planted roses or a magnolia tree in a garden since those were her favorites.

She will be remembered for her unselfish love for family, the poor, commitment to her Christian faith and kindness to the thousands of young minds her life has touched. She lived a full and happy life. The family encourages you to do the same.

Special condolences for family and friends may be expressed by clicking on giving at Shrine of the Most Blessed Sacrament Church in Washington, DC. https://blessedsacramentdc.org/.

Memorial Services will be determined after travel restrictions and social distancing efforts have been lifted nationwide.