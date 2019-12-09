SCOTTSBURG, Ind. — Mrs. Mildred Marie North Nay, age 90, of Scottsburg, Indiana, entered this life on January 31, 1929 in Patriot, Indiana.

She was the loving daughter of the late Kenneth Ellsworth and Dorothy Lucretia Higbee North. Mildred graduated in 1945 at the age of 16 from Deputy High School in Deputy, Indiana, and worked at Gladstein's Clothing Store. She was united in marriage to Robert Lynn Nay on August 22, 1951 at the Baptist Church in Scottsburg, Indiana. This happy union of 64 years was blessed with sons, Kenneth and Bennett, and daughters, Deborah, Suzanne, and Sara. She and Bob resided in Cheshire, Ohio, from 1975 to 1995, retired to Gilkey, North Carolina, for several years, and then moved back to Scottsburg in 2006. Mildred retired in 1992 from Addaville Elementary School in Gallipolis, Ohio, after 15 years of service as a librarian. She was a member of the Deputy Alumni Association, and frequented the Scottsburg Senior Center, Scottsburg widows group, and enjoyed the Ross County Jamboree. Mildred was also a member of the Bethany Baptist Church in Deputy, Indiana. She enjoyed reading, sewing, and traveling. She served as a 4-H leader for many years, and nurtured a love of reading in the many children who passed through her library. She was a devoted wife, loving mom, grandma, and friend.

Mildred died peacefully on Monday, December 2, 2019, at 9:58 a.m. at the Hampton Oaks Health Campus in Scottsburg, Indiana. The family is forever grateful to the staff at Hampton Oaks, who helped Mildred transition from a medical setback to enjoying life and making friends in Assisted Living. Mildred will be missed by her loving daughters, Sara Nay Feltner and her husband, Tony, of Louisville; Dr. Suzanne Nay Furman and her husband, Dr. Kenneth A. Furman, of Southern Pines, North Carolina; her loving son, Bennett "Benny" Nay, and his wife, Janet, of Ocala, Florida; her grandchildren, John Phillip Lewis, Timothy Ryan Nay Furman, Steven Anthony Nay Furman, and Jonathan "Jack" Alexander Nay Furman; her sister in law, Edna North McKinney, of Scottsburg, Indiana; several nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her father, Kenneth Ellsworth North (December 15, 1977); her mother, Dorothy Lucretia Higbee North (April 28, 1974); her beloved husband of 64 years, Robert Lynn Nay (November 30, 2015); her son, Kenneth Dale Nay (August 11, 1962); her daughter, Deborah Lynn Nay Lewis (July 7, 2000); her brother, Marvin North (April 14, 1987); and her sister, Doris Evelyn North (February 24, 1941). She was also preceded in death by her good friend Eileen Losey (August 24, 2019).

Funeral services will be conducted Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 2 p.m., at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Interment will follow in the Pisgah Cemetery near Deputy, Indiana. Friends may visit Friday from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Saturday from noon until the time of service at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre, 325 Demaree Drive in Madison, Indiana. Memorial contributions may be made to Dolly Parton's Imagination Library, or the local library of your choice. Cards are available at the Morgan & Nay Funeral Centre's of Madison and Hanover. Online condolences, www.morgan-nay.com.